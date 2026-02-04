Deputy Culture Minister: New concept introduces six main cultural areas

4 February 2026 16:09 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

President Ilham Aliyev has recently signed a decree approving the "Azerbaijani Culture – 2040" Concept, setting a long-term vision for the country's cultural development, Azernews reports.

The concept outlines the general framework for the development of the country’s cultural sector up to 2040, defining priority directions for its activities.

For the first time, the new concept identifies six main areas of culture, some of which have now been officially recognized as separate cultural fields in state documents. One of these areas is the Azerbaijani language, whose purity and richness have been consistently emphasized by the President. Another focus is the development of Azerbaijani literature. In addition, the concept highlights the importance of the arts, behavioral culture, knowledge culture, and the development of creative industries.

This was highlighted by Deputy Culture Minister Farid Jafarov in an interview with AZERTAG.

According to the concept, separate state programs will be developed for each of these areas.

"These programs will include concrete steps and projects," said Jafarov.

He added that the concept also defines eight priority directions for cultural activities. These directions will facilitate the systematic implementation of the new cultural model, with three key tools playing a special role: the development of creative industries, cultural diplomacy, and management mechanisms.