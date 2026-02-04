Prime Video sets premiere date for prequel to 'Legally Blonde'

4 February 2026 16:44 (UTC+04:00)

Prime Video has officially announced the release date for "Elle", the prequel series to the iconic comedy "Legally Blonde", Azernews reports. The show is set to premiere on July 1, 2026.

The announcement came alongside the release of the first poster for the series. The platform also confirmed that a second season is already in production. The new show will focus on Elle Woods' teenage years, long before she enrolled at Harvard and began her legal career. Actress Lexi Mindry will portray the young Elle.

The prequel's storyline centers on the development of Elle's character, showcasing how her ambitions, confidence, and life goals began to take shape. The series is being developed by Laura Kittrell (White Bird) and Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries). Reese Witherspoon, who played Elle in the original films, is serving as an executive producer on the series.

Originally released in 2001, Legally Blonde is an American comedy film that premiered on July 13, 2001. Directed by Robert Luketic and based on the novel by Amanda Brown, the movie became a cultural phenomenon, blending humor with an empowering message about challenging stereotypes.

The film became an inspirational story for many viewers, particularly women, encouraging them to pursue their dreams despite stereotypes and challenges.

Reese Witherspoon received a Golden Globe nomination for her role as Elle Woods and became one of Hollywood's most recognizable and sought-after actresses.

The success of Legally Blonde led to a sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003), a direct-to-DVD spin-off, Legally Blondes (2009), and a Broadway adaptation, Legally Blonde: The Musical, which premiered in 2007.

The franchise's long-lasting appeal continues today, with new projects like the upcoming prequel series Elle set to premiere in 2026.