Baku hosts event dedicated to Azerbaijani and Egyptian poetry [PHOTOS]

4 February 2026 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A musical and poetic evening dedicated to Egyptian and Azerbaijani poetry has taken place at the Egyptian Cultural and Educational Center in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The event was officially opened by Professor Mohamed Tarek, Director of the Egyptian Cultural and Educational Center and Doctor of Sciences.

In his opening remarks, he emphasized the importance of poetry as a bridge between peoples and expressed his appreciation for efforts aimed at developing cultural dialogue between the two countries.

Ulviya Huseynova, Director of the Saudi Arabian Center and PhD in Philology, stressed the significance of international cultural and literary initiatives, noting their vital role in strengthening humanitarian ties.

Baba Vaziroglu, Honored Art Worker of Azerbaijan, and Sevda Rzayeva, Vice-Rector for International Relations at Baku Eurasian University, stressed the importance of cultural and academic cooperation in expanding international literary dialogue.

As part of the event, works by prominent Azerbaijani and Arab poets were recited. The concert program featured poems by Mikayil Mushfig, Samad Vurgun, Bakhtiyar Vahabzadeh, Ahmad Shawqi, Ibrahim Hafiz, as well as other classical and contemporary authors.

The concert combined poetic recitations with vocal and musical performances, creating a rich artistic atmosphere.

The event was organized by the "Modern Poems" literary project, the Egyptian Cultural and Educational Center, and the Saudi Arabian Center.