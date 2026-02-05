TURKPA Secretary General meets head of Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation [PHOTOS]
The Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), Ramil Hasan, met with the President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Aktoty Raimkulova, on February 4, 2026, the foundation said.
The meeting took place during Hasan’s first visit to the foundation since his appointment as TURKPA secretary general.
The two sides discussed the current state of cooperation between their institutions and explored opportunities for joint initiatives and closer institutional coordination.
They highlighted the importance of coordinated efforts to preserve and promote the shared historical, cultural, and spiritual heritage of the Turkic world at the international level.
The talks also covered prospects for expanding cooperation in cultural heritage promotion, humanitarian activities, and joint projects.
The meeting was described as a step toward strengthening links between cultural and parliamentary diplomacy within the Turkic world.
