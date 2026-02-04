Netflix turns 'Stranger Things' into animated adventure [VIDEO]

4 February 2026 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

The Upside Down just leveled up. Netflix is bringing "Stranger Things" to animation with "Tales from '85", a brand-new spinoff that promises to explore the untold stories of Hawkins' weirdest winter yet, Azernews reports.

Set in 1985, between seasons two and three, the series follows Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max as they navigate new mysteries, face creepy creatures, and dive deeper into the Upside Down than ever before. While the characters get a fresh set of voices, the nostalgia and heart fans love remain fully intact.

The animation style? Pure retro magic. Inspired by classic '80s cartoons but upgraded with modern tech, the visuals give the creators freedom to dream bigger—think monsters, twists, and adventures impossible in live action.

Flying Bark Productions is behind the project, working hand-in-hand with the Duffer Brothers and the original "Stranger Things" team. The first teaser drops today, and the full series is slated for a 2026 Netflix premiere.