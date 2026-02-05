Vance says Iran’s power lies with supreme leader as US keeps military option open

5 February 2026 15:04 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

US Vice President J.D. Vance has sharply criticized Iran’s system of governance, arguing that real decision-making power in the country rests not with its elected president but exclusively with the supreme leader, a structure he said severely complicates diplomacy, Azernews reports.

“The person who makes decisions in Iran is the supreme leader. The president is not really important. The foreign minister also talks to the supreme leader, and we mainly communicate with him,” Vance said, according to US media.

He stressed that this political model places negotiations in what he described as an “absurd situation,” noting the absence of a clear, transparent decision-making mechanism on the Iranian side. According to Vance, this makes meaningful diplomatic engagement far more difficult than with other rival powers.

Drawing a comparison, Vance said US President Donald Trump is able to establish direct contact even with leaders of countries considered adversaries by Washington. “Trump can pick up the phone and call Putin or Xi. It is even possible to speak directly with the leaders of countries with which we have hostile relations. But it is strange that we cannot speak to the president of Iran,” he said.

Vance added that President Trump intends to keep all options on the table in dealing with Tehran. He emphasized that the US administration will pursue non-military avenues wherever possible, engaging in dialogue with all relevant actors.

However, he warned that if diplomatic efforts fail and Trump concludes that military force is the only viable option, “then he will ultimately choose that option.”