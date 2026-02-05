Heydar Aliyev Center hosts exhibition 'Superheroes of Wildlife' [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

5 February 2026 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

On February 4, the grand opening of the exhibition "The Superheroes of Wildlife" by renowned British and Australian sculptors Gillie and Marc Schattner took place at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Azernews reports.

The Baku project is the largest exhibition ever presented by the artists. Known as devoted advocates for wildlife conservation, Gillie and Marc have turned their art into a vital platform for nature protection. The exhibition not only brings attention to the pressing issues facing the natural world but also offers viewers a perspective filled with courage and hope.

Sculptor Gillie Schattner shared that the primary mission of the exhibition is to promote wildlife conservation and spread messages of love through art.

"Our goal is to inspire the audience to protect endangered animals, based on our experiences from traveling around the world. We study, observe, draw, and depict animals. All the sculptures displayed in the exhibition are based on real animals we have encountered in nature," Schattner explained.

Mark Schattner, the other half of the artistic duo, also spoke about the significance of nature preservation in Baku and Azerbaijan as a whole.

"Through our conversations, we learned about the valuable initiatives Azerbaijan is undertaking in wildlife conservation and environmental protection. This was one of the key reasons that drew us to the country, as there is a deep and sincere connection to nature here,"he said.

In his opening speech, Anar Alakbarov, Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center, mentioned that nearly 100 works by Gillie and Marc Schattner are being showcased in the exhibition. He noted that the artists' works have been displayed in many countries around the world.

Anar Alakbarov highlighted the uniqueness of the project, which underscores the significant role of the artists' efforts in nature conservation. He also expressed his gratitude to everyone who contributed to the realization of the project at the Heydar Aliyev Center and extended special thanks to Mehriban Aliyeva, the President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, for her substantial support in bringing the project to life.

The exhibition "The Superheroes of Wildlife" addresses the future fate of endangered species. It introduces two inseparable heroes, a rabbit-woman (Rabbit Woman) and a dog-man (Dog Man), whose adventures embody the idea that "we may be different, but by creating harmony with one another, we can care for nature."

The exhibition features a combination of paintings and both small and large-scale sculptures, inviting the audience to reflect on our collective responsibility in protecting nature. Through this, the artists call upon the world to embrace wildlife with love and fight for its preservation.

The Baku exhibition is not just a story about protecting the living world; it also speaks to compassion, courage, and unity.