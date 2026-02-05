Azerbaijan, UAE foreign ministers meet in Abu Dhabi to discuss strategic partnership

5 February 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

On February 4, 2026, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov held talks in Abu Dhabi with the United Arab Emirates’ Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Azernews reports, citing a statement released by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting focused on the political, economic, trade, energy and humanitarian dimensions of the Azerbaijan–UAE comprehensive strategic partnership, as well as cooperation within regional and international organizations and the current security situation in the region.

The two sides emphasized that reciprocal visits by the presidents of Azerbaijan and the UAE, along with the agreements reached and documents signed during those visits, have played a decisive role in elevating bilateral relations to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership.

The ministers reviewed the implementation of agreements reached during the first meeting of the Cooperation Committee on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership held in November last year and welcomed the ongoing preparations for the committee’s second meeting, which is scheduled to take place in Baku later this year.

Both parties underlined the importance of continuing mutual support within regional and international organizations.

During the talks, Foreign Minister Bayramov also briefed his counterpart on the peace agenda following the August 8 Washington summit.

The positive momentum in Azerbaijan–UAE relations was highly praised at the meeting. The sides also discussed possible steps to further facilitate travel for citizens of both countries.

The ministers additionally exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.