Thursday February 5 2026

With inflation under control, Azerbaijan’s Central Bank gains room to ease

5 February 2026 13:45 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
At its February 2026 meeting the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) did something that, a year ago, would have looked premature. It eased again. All three parameters of its interest-rate corridor were trimmed by a quarter point, taking the policy rate to its lowest level since September 2021. The move was modest in size but revealing in tone: the CBA sounds more at ease with risk, and more confident that inflation is no longer the threat it once was. The official justification rests on a familiar triad, prices, expectations and buffers, but the emphasis has shifted. Inflation is not merely “within target”, as the bank had said before; it is now described as declining, with the stubborn residue “under control”. Core inflation at...

