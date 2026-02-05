With inflation under control, Azerbaijan’s Central Bank gains room to ease
At its February 2026 meeting the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) did something that, a year ago, would have looked premature. It eased again. All three parameters of its interest-rate corridor were trimmed by a quarter point, taking the policy rate to its lowest level since September 2021. The move was modest in size but revealing in tone: the CBA sounds more at ease with risk, and more confident that inflation is no longer the threat it once was. The official justification rests on a familiar triad, prices, expectations and buffers, but the emphasis has shifted. Inflation is not merely “within target”, as the bank had said before; it is now described as declining, with the stubborn residue “under control”. Core inflation at...
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!