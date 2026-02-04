Azernews.Az

Wednesday February 4 2026

AI doubts resurface as AMD slides 7% premarket on soft sales outlook

4 February 2026 22:20 (UTC+04:00)
AI doubts resurface as AMD slides 7% premarket on soft sales outlook

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.O) shares fell nearly 7% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the chipmaker's lacklustre quarterly sales forecast rekindled investor doubts over its ability to take on AI chip bellwether Nvidia, Azernews reports, citing Tribune.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more