Armenian citizen Madat Babayan sentenced to 19 years over Khojaly genocide

5 February 2026 14:46 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The Baku Military Court is currently delivering verdicts for the defendants in the ongoing trial of Armenian citizens.

According to Azernews, it was noted that despite Madat Babayan being charged with crimes that could result in life imprisonment, he cannot be sentenced to life because he reached the age of 65 before the final court decision was made.

As a result, the court sentenced Madat Babayan to 19 years in prison. Prosecutors had originally recommended a 20-year sentence for him. During the trial, Babayan confessed to participating in the Khojaly genocide as part of the Armenian armed forces.

This trial involves citizens of Armenia who are accused of various serious crimes, including crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, preparation and waging of a war of aggression, genocide, violations of the laws and regulations of war, terrorism, financing terrorism, forcible seizure of power, and other offenses stemming from Armenia's military actions. The reading of the verdict is part of the ongoing proceedings.