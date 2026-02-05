Tajikistan begins transition to 12-year education

5 February 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Ministry of Education and Science of Tajikistan, acting on behalf of the country’s leadership, has begun preparations for a phased transition to a 12-year general education system, Azernews reports.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Education and Science during a press conference. Officials noted that the reform will include the development of new curricula, the modernization of schools to meet updated requirements, and public awareness campaigns to explain the changes to students, parents, and educators.

At the initial stage, the new system will be piloted in 180 modern schools across the country, allowing authorities to assess its effectiveness before a nationwide rollout.

According to officials, the reform aims to align Tajikistan’s education system with international standards and significantly improve the quality of education.

Interestingly, many countries that have adopted a 12-year education model have reported better student readiness for higher education and the labor market - something Tajikistan hopes to achieve as it continues to modernize its education sector.