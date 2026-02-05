Azerbaijan to showcase innovative urban planning in liberated territories at World Urban Forum

5 February 2026 12:49 (UTC+04:00)

Preparations, both organisational and substantive, are ongoing for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum, which is set to take place in Baku this May.

As reported by Azernews, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yalchin Rafiev, shared the latest updates regarding the event during a conversation with journalists at the 'Non-Aligned Movement Youth Week' in Baku.

He noted that, for the first time, a summit of world leaders will be held as part of the forum's format.

"We aim to ensure that the forum is organised at a high level. This urban planning forum features a complex format, including numerous events, assemblies, sessions, and dialogues. We are working to showcase our national urban planning experience," Rafiev said. "As you know, innovative urban planning methods are being employed in the recently liberated territories. Our goal is not only to present our national experiences to the world but also to use this opportunity to create a platform for discussions on contemporary architectural and urban planning issues."

The Deputy Minister emphasised that the forum would provide a significant opportunity to share Azerbaijan's expertise and contribute to global discussions on sustainable urban developm