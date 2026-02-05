"Non-Aligned Movement Youth Week" kicks off in Baku with focus on diplomacy, sustainable development

5 February 2026 13:06 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The "Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Youth Week" has officially launched in Baku, with the event set to run for two days.

As reported by Azernews, the event will feature panel discussions today on key topics such as “The Impact of Education: The Role of Science, Politics, and Communication in Diplomacy” and “From Commitment to Action: Sustainable Development in Civil Society, Industry, and Business.”

During the event, Leyla Hasanova, Chair of the NAM Youth Organization, emphasized that the Youth Week serves as an open, sincere platform for intergenerational dialogue.

“In the coming days, we will discuss vital issues such as diplomacy in times of uncertainty, sustainable development, energy transition, urban development, and the essential skills required for young people to build meaningful careers in international and political fields. These discussions reflect global challenges and the core values of the Non-Aligned Movement, including cooperation, dialogue, and mutual respect,” Hasanova stated.

She further highlighted that this week is dedicated not only to discussions but also to transforming ideas into action, where politics intersects with the people.

“We often hear that young people are the leaders of tomorrow, but they are already active participants today, bringing fresh perspectives, responsibility, and a sincere commitment to finding solutions,” she added.

Hasanova also mentioned that more than 100 participants are taking part in the event, underlining the significant engagement in this important dialogue.