Baku Military Court sentences Armenian citizen Levon Mnatsakanyan to life imprisonment

5 February 2026 13:03 (UTC+04:00)

The Baku Military Court has continued the trial of Armenian citizens, during which verdicts are being announced for the accused.

Azernews reports that under the court’s ruling, defendant Levon Mnatsakanyan has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

It should be recalled that prosecutors representing the state prosecution had also requested a life sentence for the accused.

The trial concerns citizens of the Republic of Armenia charged with committing crimes against peace and humanity and war crimes as a result of Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan. The charges include the preparation and conduct of an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism and financing of terrorism, as well as the violent seizure and retention of power and numerous other serious crimes. The court proceedings are continuing with the announcement of verdicts.