President Ilham Aliyev thanks Donald Trump for his contribution to peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia

4 February 2026 18:09 (UTC+04:00)

“I'd like also to express gratitude to President of United States, Donald Trump, for his contribution to peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” added the head of state.

“So last six months, since the historical Summit in Washington hosted by US President Donald Trump, was the month of partnership, cooperation and movement towards long, lasting and eternal peace,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the awarding ceremony of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.

