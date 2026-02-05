Culture Minister chairs meeting on teachers' certification [PHOTOS]

5 February 2026 16:38 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has chaired a meeting focused on the certification of teachers working in music and art schools and centers, Azernews reports citing the Culture Ministry.

During the meeting, Adil Karimli noted that the main purpose of the certification process is to evaluate the professional competencies and skills of teachers, as well as to assess their suitability for the positions they hold based on their specialties.

He added that the certification process, organized in accordance with legislative requirements, will be conducted transparently and objectively.

The process, which will encompass all regions of the country, is expected to conclude within the current year.

During the meeting, members of the certification commissions and cultural figures spoke about the significance of the process and expressed confidence that the certification would be successfully completed.