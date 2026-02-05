Baku court sentences Sahakyan and Gukasyan to 20 years over war crimes

5 February 2026 14:40 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Baku Military Court has delivered verdicts in the ongoing trial of Armenian citizens accused of crimes related to Armenia’s military aggression, Azernews reports.

Although Bako Sahakyan was charged with offenses carrying life imprisonment and the charges were proven during the court investigation, the court ruled he cannot receive a life sentence under Azerbaijani law, as he had reached the age of 65 by the time of the final decision.

Accordingly, Bako Sahakyan and Arkadi Ghukasyan were each sentenced to 20 years in prison. Prosecutors had also requested the same term for both defendants.

The trial concerns Armenian citizens accused of a wide range of crimes, including crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, preparation and waging of aggression, genocide, violations of the laws of war, terrorism, financing terrorism, and forcible seizure and retention of power. The court continues to read verdicts for other defendants involved in these cases.