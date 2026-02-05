WHO says low risk of Nipah virus spread from India, advises against travel restrictions

5 February 2026 14:12 (UTC+04:00)

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said there is a “low risk” of a serious infectious disease spreading internationally following the detection of Nipah virus cases in India, and has advised countries not to impose additional travel restrictions, Azernews reports.

On 13 January, Indian health authorities confirmed two cases of Nipah virus infection among healthcare workers in Kolkata, in the eastern state of West Bengal. The zoonotic virus is primarily transmitted from animals to humans, most commonly through fruit bats, either via direct contact or by consuming contaminated food.

According to the WHO, Nipah virus infection can be asymptomatic, but in severe cases, it carries a high fatality risk, with reported outcomes ranging widely. Symptoms may include fever, headache, confusion, respiratory distress, vomiting and diarrhoea. In more serious cases, patients can develop encephalitis or meningitis.

The confirmed cases have prompted heightened travel health concerns across parts of Asia. Countries including Thailand and Pakistan have introduced Covid-style health screenings at airports receiving flights from India. Despite this, the WHO has said further travel or trade restrictions are not recommended at this stage.

Guernsey’s government said it will continue to monitor developments related to the Nipah virus, while UK authorities have not issued new travel guidance specific to the outbreak. The UK Foreign Office has not updated its advice for travel to India in response to the cases, and no Nipah virus infections have ever been recorded in the UK.

India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on 27 January that all contacts linked to the two confirmed cases in West Bengal had tested negative. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has described the risk to tourists visiting countries where the Nipah virus circulates as “very low” if basic precautions are followed.

“While the risk to most people remains very low, understanding this virus is important if you are planning to travel to one of the areas where it circulates,” UKHSA said.

The Nipah virus was first identified in 1999 during an outbreak among pig farmers in Malaysia and Singapore. Since then, human cases have been reported periodically in South and Southeast Asia. This is the ninth outbreak recorded in India since the virus was first detected there in 2001, with recurring outbreaks reported in Kerala in recent years. Bangladesh has also reported cases almost annually, while Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore have recorded outbreaks in the past.

There is currently no approved vaccine or specific treatment for the Nipah virus. Public health guidance focuses on reducing exposure, including maintaining good hand hygiene, avoiding contact with bats and potentially infected animals, washing or peeling fruit before consumption, and avoiding raw or unboiled date palm sap.