Azerbaijan Chess Championship to feature top chess players

5 February 2026 15:52 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Chess Federation and the Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports will jointly organize the Azerbaijan Chess Championship for both men and women, Azernews reports.

The competition is scheduled to take place in Baku from February 6 to 22.

The tournament will feature 30 male and 16 female chess players. The event will be conducted using the Olympic system and will follow FIDE's official regulations.

As in previous years, the country's top chess players will be competing in the championship. Among the men, Shakhriyar Mammadyarov, the World Champion in Rapid and U-20, and three-time European Team Champion, Rauf Mammadov, a six-time Azerbaijan Champion and three-time European Team Champion, as well as Eltaj Safarli, a European Team Champion, will all vie for the title.

In the women's category, the reigning Azerbaijan Champion, Gunay Mammadzade, European Individual Champion Ulviyya Fataliyeva, U-20 World Champion Govher Beydullayeva, and other strong players will be competing for the championship.

The total prize fund for the Azerbaijan Chess Championship amounts to 92,000 manats, with 62,000 manats allocated for the men's tournament and 30,000 manats for the women's competition.

The opening ceremony of the championship will be held on February 6.