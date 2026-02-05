Tahir Salahov House-Museum marks Youth Day with vibrant exhibition [PHOTOS]

5 February 2026 17:34 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Tahir Salahov House-Museum in the Old City (Icherisheher) has presented a vibrant exhibition timed to Azerbaijan Youth Day, Azernews reports.

The initiative, part of the START project, was realized jointly by Arts Council Azerbaijan and the Administration of the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve, creating a festive evening for young artists and contemporary art enthusiasts.

The START project has, for several years, confidently established itself as a vital creative platform where young artists can unlock their potential, make a name for themselves, and take steps toward professional growth. It serves as a space for experimentation, bold ideas, and lively dialogue with the contemporary art scene.

At the opening, Arts Council Azerbaijan Director Dadash Mammadov spoke about the project's goals and future, highlighting its key role in shaping a new generation of artists.

The main mission of START is not only to discover and support talented youth but also to actively involve them in cultural processes, enhancing the role of young creators in promoting art and developing creative initiatives.

The exhibition itself was multifaceted: diverse genres, styles, and artistic approaches intertwined to create a cohesive space. The participants' works showcased their individual signatures, daring experiments, and genuine desire for self-expression.

START is part of Arts Council Azerbaijan's systematic and ongoing efforts to create an open, vibrant, and dynamically evolving art environment in the country, where young talents have a voice, support, and opportunities for growth.

