Thursday February 5 2026

Copper slides below $13,000 per ton amid China demand concerns

5 February 2026 17:19 (UTC+04:00)
Copper slides below $13,000 per ton amid China demand concerns
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Copper prices continued to decline amid rising inventories and weak demand signals from China. Although prices briefly stabilized earlier in the week, the downward trend has persisted.

