SOCAR AQS enters tenders for drilling projects in Iraq

5 February 2026 11:56 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

SOCAR AQS (Absheron Drilling Company) is participating in tenders for the implementation of drilling projects in Iraq as part of its strategy to expand its international operations.

Azernews reports that the information was shared by Elvin Nasibov, country manager of SOCAR AQS for Türkiye, during the IADC Drilling Caspian & Black Sea 2026 conference and exhibition held in Baku.

According to Nasibov, SOCAR AQS is actively involved in several regional tenders, with Iraq standing out as a key market. He stated that the company is currently participating in a tender together with Crescent Petroleum, one of the region’s private operators, for the drilling of an exploration well in Iraq. The project scope includes a “1+4” well program, with the first well designated for exploration. If the results meet the operator’s expectations, four additional wells will be drilled.

In parallel, SOCAR AQS is also taking part in another tender in cooperation with the Basra Oil Company (BOC). This project involves drilling operations using rigs with a capacity of 2,000 horsepower and will be implemented through direct rig operations.

Nasibov emphasized that ongoing projects in Türkiye and Iraq highlight SOCAR AQS’s growing international footprint and operational expertise. He noted that these activities reaffirm the company’s commitment to delivering safe and high-quality drilling services both within the region and globally.