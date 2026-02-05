Azerbaijan pays tribute to musical outstanding composer [PHOTOS]

5 February 2026 18:11 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Gara Garayev (1918-1982) remains one of the most celebrated composers in Azerbaijani music history.

His compositions have been performed and admired globally, capturing the full range of human emotion through his rich and dynamic musical language.

February 5, 2026, marks the 108th anniversary of the birth of the outstanding composer.

Gara Garayev's musical education began at the Azerbaijan State Conservatory, where he studied composition and folk music from 1933 to 1938. He further honed his craft at the prestigious Moscow Conservatory, studying under the guidance of A. Alexandrov, and later with the legendary Dmitri Shostakovich. Garayev's exposure to such eminent figures in the world of classical music shaped his unique style and bold approach to composition.

His prolific output spanned nearly every genre of musical art, including symphonic works, chamber pieces, operas, and ballets. His compositions often blended the deep roots of Azerbaijani mugham with elements of jazz, blues, African rhythms, and Western classical techniques, including the 12-tone method.

The legendary composer wrote over 110 musical works in his lifetime, leaving behind a legacy that resonated with people of diverse backgrounds and cultures.

At the tender age of 20, Gara Garayev composed his first cantata, "The Song of the Heart," inspired by the poetry of Rasul Rza. The piece was performed in Moscow's renowned Bolshoi Theater the very same year, marking the start of his illustrious career. By 1941, Garayev had returned to Baku and began imparting his vast knowledge to aspiring musicians at the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Society.

The late 1940s and early 1950s saw the emergence of some of Gara Garayev's most significant works, influenced by the poetry of Nizami Ganjavi, Azerbaijan’s greatest literary figure. His symphonic poem "Leyli and Mejnun" and the symphonic suite "Seven Beauties" are standout pieces, with the latter being adapted into a ballet in 1952. Staged under choreographer P. A. Gusev, "Seven Beauties" was groundbreaking as the first-ever Azerbaijani ballet, marking a pivotal moment in the nation's classical music history.

Gara Garayev's work wasn’t confined to the stage; he also explored more contemporary issues through music. His 1958 ballet, "Path of Thunder," tackled the topic of racial conflicts in South Africa, showing Garayev's sensitivity to global issues and his ability to convey powerful messages through his compositions.

That same year, he composed the score for the documentary film "A Story About the Oil Workers of the Caspian Sea," which highlighted the lives of those working in Azerbaijan’s oil industry.

In his final years, Gara Garayev's music continued to influence generations of musicians and composers. His untimely death in 1982 at the age of 64 marked the end of an era for Azerbaijani classical music, but his legacy endures.

In recognition of his monumental contributions to music and culture, Gara Garayev was posthumously honored in 2018, when Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev declared the year the 100th anniversary of his birth.

A House-Museum dedicated to his life and work opened in Baku, offering visitors a chance to experience the composer's personal belongings, photographs, and other significant artifacts from his life.