SOCAR hosts regional partners to share expertise on industrial safety and labor protection

6 February 2026 15:54 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) welcomed representatives from Uzbekneftegaz JSC, KazMunayGaz JSC, and Tatneft PJSC at its Carbamide Plant on February 4, continuing efforts to exchange best practices in industrial safety, labor protection, and emergency management.

Azernews reports that the visit was part of ongoing cooperation under the Memorandum of Cooperation signed on March 4, 2025, between SOCAR and the partner companies. According to SOCAR Downstream, the memorandum facilitated a successful exchange of expertise throughout 2025, with all planned events implemented.

During the visit, guests received an overview of the plant’s operations and were presented with advanced practices in digital solutions, industrial and environmental safety, labor protection, and health. Discussions focused on sharing knowledge and experiences, with the parties highlighting the importance of further strengthening cooperation in industrial safety and labor protection.

This initiative reflects SOCAR's commitment to regional collaboration, promoting safety standards and technological exchange across the energy sector in the Caucasus and Central Asia.