Thailand to impose temporary alcohol ban

5 February 2026 21:46 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Thailand will impose a temporary nationwide ban on alcohol sales in connection with the upcoming early parliamentary elections, Azernews reports.

The ban will take effect on Saturday, February 7, from 18:00 local time (15:00 Baku time) and will last throughout the day. "According to Thai law, the sale and distribution of all types of alcoholic beverages is strictly prohibited nationwide during the election period. This applies to minimarkets, supermarkets, restaurants, entertainment venues, nightclubs, and any events involving the sale or distribution of alcohol," authorities said.

Thai police warned that violators "will be subject to legal penalties, including imprisonment for up to six months, a fine of up to 10,000 baht ($314), or both." They urged both citizens and tourists to cooperate, stating: "We ask everyone to show understanding so that the elections can be conducted smoothly, transparently, and fairly."

The Election Commission of Thailand has scheduled early elections for the House of Representatives (lower house) of the National Assembly) on February 8, 2026. This followed approval by King Maha Vajiralongkorn (Rama X) of Prime Minister Anutin Chanvirakul’s request to dissolve the lower house in order to "return power to the people." The move comes after a period of minority government led by the Phumchaithai Party (“Pride of Thailand”), which struggled to act independently due to political pressure from the People’s Party coalition.

In addition to parliamentary elections, Thailand will also hold a referendum on drafting a new constitution, marking a significant moment in the country’s political landscape.

Election-day alcohol bans are common in Thailand and other Southeast Asian nations, intended to maintain public order and reduce election-day disturbances. Analysts note that such measures can also influence voter turnout, as many Thais traditionally socialize in bars and restaurants. The combination of early elections and a constitutional referendum makes February 8 one of the most politically significant days in Thailand in recent years, with both domestic and international observers closely monitoring the process.