Azercell’s launches Samsung campaign

6 February 2026 16:21 (UTC+04:00)

Azercell has launched a special campaign tailored specifically for young users. As part of the campaign, users who purchase smartphones from the Samsung Galaxy A17 or Samsung Galaxy A56 can benefit from a 50% discount on the DigiMax 5GB or DigiMax 10GB tariffs for 3 months.

DigiMax 5GB tariff package includes 5 GB of mobile internet, 300 minutes of nationwide calls, 1 GB of WhatsApp texting, and 150 SMS. The DigiMax 10GB tariff offers 10 GB of mobile internet, 600 minutes of nationwide calls, 1 GB of WhatsApp texting, 300 SMS, and 1 GB of internet for social media. Both tariffs are renewed every 28 days.

The campaign is valid until March 1, 2026, at Azercell’s official sales and service centers.

More detailed information about the campaign is available at:

https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/campaigns/special-offers/gencler-gunu-2026.html