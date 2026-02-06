Azerbaijan's Expert Council discusses protection of newly discovered monuments [PHOTOS]

6 February 2026 14:36 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Expert Council on Identification of Immovable Cultural Assets, under the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, has conducted a session to review and discuss significant developments in the protection and registration of cultural landmarks, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the Deputy Culture Minister, Saadet Yusifova, shared the results of the work carried out by the Expert Council. She noted that the activities of the Council over the past period had been marked by a number of significant achievements. In the course of the meetings, 500 monuments and newly discovered examples were discussed, and, in accordance with the legislation, opinions were obtained from the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

In 2025, amendments were made to the information about 8 state-protected monuments in the Binagadi district, and 7 newly discovered monuments in that area, along with 44 in the territories liberated from occupation, were included in the list of immovable historical and cultural heritage sites. Additionally, by the Cabinet of Ministers'decision of January 9, 2026, amendments were made to the information about 87 monuments.

The chairperson of the Expert Council, Professor Gulchohra Mammadova, Rector of the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, provided information about the matters discussed during the meeting. She reported that 41 historical and architectural objects were presented to the Council for discussion regarding their inclusion in the state protection registry.

During the meeting, the inclusion of 41 newly discovered examples from various regions, including Astara, Khachmaz, Khizi, Gobustan, Guba, Gusar, Lankaran, Neftchala, Siyazan, Shabran, Ucar, and Tartar districts, as well as the cities of Baku and Sumgayit, in the list of immovable historical and cultural heritage was discussed.

The members of the Expert Council provided their feedback and suggestions on the matter, and decisions were made to take appropriate measures for registering these historical and architectural objects for state protection.