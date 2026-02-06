UN is forming AI expert commission

6 February 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

An international scientific group is being established under the framework of the UN General Assembly to develop regulatory recommendations in response to the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI). This body, which will function as a commission, will bring together leading experts in AI from around the world, Azernews reports.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres emphasized the urgent need to regulate this fast-evolving technology, stating:

"Artificial intelligence is advancing at the speed of light. We need a shared understanding to establish effective safeguards, encourage innovation, and promote collaboration for the benefit of society. This group of experts will help the world distinguish fact from fiction, and science from misinformation."

The initiative traces its origins back to 2023, following the launch of ChatGPT and other advanced AI technologies, which ushered in a new era of artificial intelligence. In response, Guterres convened a group of leading technologists and scientists, tasking them with developing recommendations for the safe and responsible management of AI. After extensive discussions, the experts proposed the creation of an independent, UN-supported International Scientific Group.

According to Guterres, this new body will serve as the first global, fully independent scientific platform designed to bridge knowledge gaps in artificial intelligence and assess its real-world impact on the economy and society. Panelists will exchange insights, develop recommendations for priority sectors such as healthcare, energy, and education, and share the latest cutting-edge research.

On February 4, Guterres and his special technology envoy, Amandip Gill, told reporters that a list of 40 potential members would be submitted to the General Assembly for final approval.

Gill noted that the selected experts were chosen for their internationally recognized expertise in AI, with careful attention to geographical diversity and gender balance. The candidates—19 women and 21 men—include Sonia Livingston, professor at the London School of Economics and consultant on media literacy and digital rights; Balaraman Ravindran, Head of the Department of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence at the Indian Institute of Technology; and renowned journalist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa (Philippines).

The General Assembly is expected to finalize membership on February 12, with the International Scientific Group’s first report scheduled for submission in July of this year.

Experts hope that this initiative will not only provide regulatory guidance but also set a precedent for global scientific collaboration in emerging technologies. By creating a transparent, independent platform for evaluating AI, the UN aims to ensure that innovation is guided by ethics, public safety, and long-term societal benefit—potentially transforming AI governance into a model for regulating other disruptive technologies in the future.