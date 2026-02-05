US probes Nike over discrimination claims

5 February 2026 20:41 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The U.S. Federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has launched proceedings against American sportswear giant Nike over allegations that the company discriminates against white employees, Azernews reports.

According to official documents, the commission received complaints claiming that Nike engages in systematic “racial discrimination” against white staff. In response, the EEOC, through the federal district court in Missouri, has requested that the company provide detailed reports on how it considers race and ethnicity in employment decisions, including hiring, promotion, dismissal, and compensation practices.

Nike, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of sportswear and footwear, faces scrutiny amid growing attention to corporate diversity and inclusion programs.

EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas stated that there is “convincing evidence” suggesting that some of Nike’s diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives “may violate federal prohibitions on racial discrimination.” She emphasized that a comprehensive investigation would be conducted to determine whether the company has complied with U.S. anti-discrimination laws.

The EEOC is the federal agency responsible for ensuring that employers in the United States adhere to laws prohibiting discrimination in the workplace on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, or genetic information.

The Nike case highlights a growing legal and social debate in the U.S. over corporate diversity programs. While companies increasingly adopt initiatives to promote inclusion, critics argue that such programs can sometimes unintentionally disadvantage other groups, sparking legal challenges. Analysts note that the outcome of this investigation could set a major precedent for how diversity, equity, and inclusion policies are implemented across American workplaces.