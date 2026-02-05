Middle Eastern tourist arrivals to Azerbaijan rise 13.1% in 2025

5 February 2026 19:33 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Tourist arrivals from Middle Eastern countries to Azerbaijan increased significantly in 2025, reaching 301,318 visitors, according to official data. Azernews reports that this marks a 13.1 percent rise compared to 2024, highlighting Azerbaijan’s growing appeal as a regional tourism destination.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!