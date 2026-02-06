Azerbaijan’s imports rise to $24.38 billion in 2025, trade surplus narrows
The data show that the state sector accounted for $8.28 billion of total imports, while the private sector imported $13.91 billion, and individuals accounted for $2.19 billion. The data show that the state sector accounted for...
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!