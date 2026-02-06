Int'l Mugham Center holds magnificent concert [PHOTOS]

6 February 2026 11:55 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

International Mugham Center has hosted a magnificent concert featuring Azerbaijan's traditional folk instruments as part of the project "Azerbaijani mugham", Azernews reports.

The concert aimed to fuse classical performance traditions with modern interpretations, highlighting the rich heritage of Azerbaijan's musical culture through a contemporary lens.

The concert program included performances by artists playing traditional instruments such as the tar, kamancha, saz, and qanun.

This initiative, dedicated to preserving and passing down the art of Azerbaijani folk music, also contributes to the development of instrumental performance. The project is set to present concerts once a month, offering music lovers a chance to experience this vibrant cultural heritage.

Honored Artists Farida Malikova,Ilham Najafov, and their students, as well as instrumentalists Ramin Rzayev, Rufat Hasanov, Natavan Hasanova, Mirhuseyn Asadullayev, Mehta Mehammadalizade, Aygul Gadirova, Gelbinur Ibrahimli, Vagif Tahmazov, and Mirnofel Hasanov delighted the audience with their performances.

Accompanying the musicians were Svetlana Ahmedova, Rena Zakiyeva, Lale Ahmadova, Orkhan Sultanov, Eldar Zerbaliyev, Ruhulla Dadasov, and Vefadar Ramizzade.

The next concert in the series will take place on February 23.

Founded on the initiative of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, the Mugham Center was established in accordance with a presidential decree dated April 6, 2005.

Construction of the center began the same year, and the building, recognized today as one of Baku's most distinctive architectural landmarks, officially opened in 2008.

Since then, the Mugham Center has consistently hosted large-scale music festivals and concerts featuring prominent and internationally renowned cultural figures. Alongside its concert activities, the center actively works to strengthen cultural cooperation with countries such as Turkiye, Poland, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Morocco, and others.

Committed to the preservation and global promotion of Azerbaijani musical heritage, the International Mugham Center continues to expand its activities. Numerous projects are underway aimed at researching, safeguarding, and popularizing the art of mugham.

A landmark achievement was reached in 2025, when the Mugham Center became the first cultural institution in Azerbaijan to receive international status through legislation. This designation has also played a significant role in improving the social and financial conditions of the center's staff, reinforcing its position as one of Baku's leading concert venues.

In recent years, and particularly over the past year, the International Mugham Center has experienced a noticeable increase in interest, especially among tourists attending mugham and ethno-music concerts. During the 9th Mugham Television Contest, the center hosted numerous performances that attracted a wide and diverse audience.

Regular monthly events appeal to both professional musicians and general music lovers. Promotional banners placed around the venue help draw the attention of tourists, many of whom stop during the day to admire the center's impressive architecture while anticipating evening performances.

This growing international appeal was especially evident during the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, when numerous racing fans and visitors to Baku also took part in the International Mugham Center's rich musical program.