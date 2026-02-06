Azerbaijan reviews 2025 progress on ‘Green Energy Space’ strategy

6 February 2026 12:11 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

A meeting of the “Green Energy Space” Working Group was held in a hybrid format to discuss the draft annual report on the 2025 implementation of the “Socio-Economic Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022–2026”, Azernews reports, citing the Energy Ministry.

Chairing the meeting, Deputy Minister of Energy Samir Valiyev emphasized that the “Green Energy Space” objective holds a key place within the national development strategy and represents one of the main pillars of Azerbaijan’s future development model. He noted that the measures envisaged under this pillar aim to facilitate the country’s transition to a sustainable, environmentally friendly and innovative energy system, while also contributing to global climate goals.

Valiyev highlighted the implementation status of 18 measures planned for the previous year, stating that the overall execution of the Strategy continues to demonstrate positive momentum.

Deputy Chair of the Working Group Ramil Huseyn, Deputy Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC), delivered a presentation on the measures planned for 2025 and their implementation progress. Participants exchanged views on the draft report and submitted comments and recommendations.

The “Green Energy Space” Working Group includes representatives from the Ministry of Energy, CAERC, and the Ministries of Economy, Ecology and Natural Resources, Agriculture, Digital Development and Transport, Finance, and Emergency Situations, as well as the State Statistics Committee, State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, State Customs Committee, SOCAR, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan Investment Holding, the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, the State Water Resources Agency, and major state energy companies including Azerenerji, Azerishiq, and Azeristiliktechizat.