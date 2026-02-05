Verdict announced in trial of Armenian citizens [PHOTOS]

5 February 2026 21:39 (UTC+04:00)

The open court hearing continued on February 5 regarding the criminal cases of Armenian citizens Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Gukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others, who are accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the planning and conduct of aggressive war, genocide, violation of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, the forcible seizure and retention of power, and numerous other crimes committed as a result of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan.

In the court proceedings, which began on January 17 of last year and have continued for over a year, the final court decision (verdict) regarding the accused individuals was announced. During the court session held at the Baku Military Court, presided over by Judge Zeynal Agayev and composed of Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (with reserve judge Gunel Samadova), each of the accused was provided with an interpreter in a language they understood, as well as lawyers for their defense. The session was attended by the accused, their defense counsel, a portion of the victims, their legal heirs and representatives, prosecutors representing the state prosecution, and Rufat Mammadov, the Head of the Apparatus of the Cabinet of Ministers, appearing as a victim on behalf of the Azerbaijani state.

The court decision announced that, taking into account the proposal of the state prosecutors, no punishment was assigned to Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Gukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, David Babayan, and David Manukyan regarding actions creating a threat to aviation safety for which they were found guilty, due to the expiration of the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution. It was noted that although the accused Arkadi Gukasyan and Bako Sahakyan were charged with crimes carrying a life sentence and those charges were proven during the judicial investigation, they cannot be sentenced to life imprisonment according to the requirements of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan because they had reached the age of 65 by the time the verdict was issued.

The charges filed against the accused Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Gukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, David Manukyan, Madat Babayan, Melikset Pashayan, Garik Martirosyan, Davit Allahverdyan, Vasili Beglaryan, Gurgen Stepanyan, Levon Balayan, and Erik Gazaryan under Article 228.3 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan were reclassified to Article 228.2.1 of the same Code. Furthermore, Articles 218.1, 218.2, 279.1, and 279.2 of the Criminal Code were removed from the charges pertaining to Arkadi Gukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and David Manukyan. Additionally, Articles 279.1 and 279.2 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan were removed from the charges brought against Arayik Harutyunyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Madat Babayan, Melikset Pashayan, Garik Martirosyan, Davit Allahverdyan, Vasili Beglaryan, Gurgen Stepanyan, Levon Balayan, and Erik Gazaryan.

Subsequently, the presiding judge announced that Harutyunyan Arayik Vladimiri (Vladimirovich) was found guilty of planning, preparing, starting, and conducting aggressive war, attacking persons and organizations enjoying international protection, genocide, extermination of the population, slavery, forced displacement of the population, persecution, enforced disappearance of people, deprivation of liberty contrary to international law, torture, mercenary activity, violation of the laws and customs of war, violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict, military robbery, intentional murder, illegal entrepreneurship, terrorism, financing of terrorism, creation of a criminal association (organization), illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and carrying of weapons, their components, ammunition, explosives, and devices, actions posing a threat to aviation safety, the forcible seizure and retention of power, the forcible change of the state's constitutional order, and the creation of armed formations and groups not provided for by law, and was definitively sentenced to life imprisonment to be served in prison.

Mnatsakanyan Levon Henrikhi was found guilty of planning, preparing, starting, and conducting aggressive war, attacking persons and organizations enjoying international protection, extermination of the population, slavery, forced displacement of the population, persecution, enforced disappearance of people, deprivation of liberty contrary to international law, torture, mercenary activity, violation of the laws and customs of war, violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict, military robbery, intentional murder, illegal entrepreneurship, terrorism, financing of terrorism, creation of a criminal association (organization), illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and carrying of weapons, their components, ammunition, explosives, and devices, actions posing a threat to aviation safety, the forcible seizure and retention of power, the forcible change of the state's constitutional order, and the creation of armed formations and groups not provided for by law, and was definitively sentenced to life imprisonment to be served in prison.

Manukyan David Azati was found guilty of planning, preparing, starting, and conducting aggressive war, attacking persons and organizations enjoying international protection, extermination of the population, slavery, forced displacement of the population, persecution, enforced disappearance of people, deprivation of liberty contrary to international law, torture, mercenary activity, violation of the laws and customs of war, violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict, military robbery, intentional murder, illegal entrepreneurship, terrorism, financing of terrorism, creation of a criminal association (organization), illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and carrying of weapons, their components, ammunition, explosives, and devices, actions posing a threat to aviation safety, the forcible seizure and retention of power, the forcible change of the state's constitutional order, and the creation of armed formations and groups not provided for by law, and was definitively sentenced to life imprisonment to be served in prison.

Ishkhanyan Davit Rubeni was found guilty of planning, preparing, starting, and conducting aggressive war, attacking persons and organizations enjoying international protection, genocide, extermination of the population, slavery, forced displacement of the population, persecution, enforced disappearance of people, deprivation of liberty contrary to international law, torture, mercenary activity, violation of the laws and customs of war, violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict, military robbery, intentional murder, illegal entrepreneurship, terrorism, financing of terrorism, creation of a criminal association (organization), illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and carrying of weapons, their components, ammunition, explosives, and devices, actions posing a threat to aviation safety, assassination attempts on the life of a state or public figure, the forcible seizure and retention of power, the forcible change of the state's constitutional order, and the creation of armed formations and groups not provided for by law, and was definitively sentenced to life imprisonment to be served in prison.

Babayan David Klimi was found guilty of planning, preparing, starting, and conducting aggressive war, extermination of the population, slavery, forced displacement of the population, persecution, enforced disappearance of people, deprivation of liberty contrary to international law, torture, mercenary activity, violation of the laws and customs of war, violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict, military robbery, intentional murder, illegal entrepreneurship, terrorism, financing of terrorism, creation of a criminal association (organization), illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and carrying of weapons, their components, ammunition, explosives, and devices, actions posing a threat to aviation safety, the forcible seizure and retention of power, the forcible change of the state's constitutional order, and the creation of armed formations and groups not provided for by law, and was definitively sentenced to life imprisonment to be served in prison.

Arkadi Arshaviri (Arshavirovich) Gukasyan (Ghukasyan) was found guilty of the crimes provided for in the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including planning, preparing, starting, and conducting aggressive war, attacking persons and organizations enjoying international protection, genocide, extermination of the population, slavery, forced displacement of the population, persecution, enforced disappearance of people, deprivation of liberty contrary to international law, torture, mercenary activity, violation of the laws and customs of war, violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict, military robbery, intentional murder, illegal entrepreneurship, terrorism, financing of terrorism, creation of a criminal association (organization), illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and carrying of weapons, their components, ammunition, explosives, and devices, actions posing a threat to aviation safety, assassination attempts on the life of a state or public figure, the forcible seizure and retention of power, the forcible change of the state's constitutional order, and the creation of armed formations and groups not provided for by law, and was definitively sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment, with the first 10 years to be served in a prison and the remaining portion in a high-security penal institution.

Bako Sahaki Sahakyan was found guilty of the crimes provided for in the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including planning, preparing, starting, and conducting aggressive war, attacking persons and organizations enjoying international protection, genocide, extermination of the population, slavery, forced displacement of the population, persecution, enforced disappearance of people, deprivation of liberty contrary to international law, torture, mercenary activity, violation of the laws and customs of war, violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict, military robbery, intentional murder, illegal entrepreneurship, terrorism, financing of terrorism, creation of a criminal association (organization), illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and carrying of weapons, their components, ammunition, explosives, and devices, actions posing a threat to aviation safety, assassination attempts on the life of a state or public figure, the forcible seizure and retention of power, the forcible change of the state's constitutional order, and the creation of armed formations and groups not provided for by law, and was definitively sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment, with the first 10 years to be served in a prison and the remaining portion in a high-security penal institution.

Madat Arakeli Babayan was found guilty of the crimes provided for in the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including planning, preparing, starting, and conducting aggressive war, attacking persons and organizations enjoying international protection, genocide, extermination of the population, slavery, forced displacement of the population, persecution, enforced disappearance of people, deprivation of liberty contrary to international law, torture, violation of the laws and customs of war, violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict, intentional murder, terrorism, creation of a criminal association (organization), illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and carrying of weapons, their components, ammunition, explosives, and devices, assassination attempts on the life of a state or public figure, the forcible seizure and retention of power, the forcible change of the state's constitutional order, and the creation of armed formations and groups not provided for by law, and was definitively sentenced to 19 years of imprisonment, with the first 10 years to be served in a prison and the remaining portion in a high-security penal institution.

Melikset Vladimiri Pashayan was found guilty of the crimes provided for in the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including planning, preparing, starting, and conducting aggressive war, extermination of the population, slavery, forced displacement of the population, persecution, enforced disappearance of people, deprivation of liberty contrary to international law, torture, violation of the laws and customs of war, violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict, intentional murder, terrorism, creation of a criminal association (organization), illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and carrying of weapons, their components, ammunition, explosives, and devices, the forcible seizure and retention of power, the forcible change of the state's constitutional order, and the creation of armed formations and groups not provided for by law, and was definitively sentenced to 19 years of imprisonment, with the first 8 years to be served in a prison and the remaining portion in a high-security penal institution.

Garik Grigori Martirosyan was found guilty of the crimes provided for in the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including planning, preparing, starting, and conducting aggressive war, extermination of the population, slavery, forced displacement of the population, persecution, enforced disappearance of people, deprivation of liberty contrary to international law, torture, violation of the laws and customs of war, violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict, intentional murder, terrorism, creation of a criminal association (organization), illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and carrying of weapons, their components, ammunition, explosives, and devices, the forcible seizure and retention of power, the forcible change of the state's constitutional order, and the creation of armed formations and groups not provided for by law, and was definitively sentenced to 18 years of imprisonment, with the first 8 years to be served in a prison and the remaining portion in a high-security penal institution.

Davit Nelsoni Allahverdiyan was found guilty of the crimes provided for in the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including planning, preparing, starting, and conducting aggressive war, extermination of the population, forced displacement of the population, persecution, enforced disappearance of people, violation of the laws and customs of war, violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict, intentional murder, terrorism, creation of a criminal association (organization), illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and carrying of weapons, their components, ammunition, explosives, and devices, the forcible seizure and retention of power, the forcible change of the state's constitutional order, and the creation of armed formations and groups not provided for by law, and was definitively sentenced to 16 years of imprisonment, with the first 6 years to be served in a prison and the remaining portion in a high-security penal institution.

Levon Romiki Balayan was found guilty of the crimes provided for in the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including planning, preparing, starting, and conducting aggressive war, extermination of the population, forced displacement of the population, persecution, enforced disappearance of people, violation of the laws and customs of war, violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict, intentional murder, terrorism, creation of a criminal association (organization), illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and carrying of weapons, their components, ammunition, explosives, and devices, the forcible seizure and retention of power, the forcible change of the state's constitutional order, and the creation of armed formations and groups not provided for by law, and was definitively sentenced to 16 years of imprisonment, with the first 5 years to be served in a prison and the remaining portion in a high-security penal institution.

Vasili Ivani Beglaryan was found guilty of the crimes provided for in the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including planning, preparing, starting, and conducting aggressive war, forced displacement of the population, persecution, violation of the laws and customs of war, violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict, military robbery, intentional murder, terrorism, creation of a criminal association (organization), illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and carrying of weapons, their components, ammunition, explosives, and devices, the forcible seizure and retention of power, the forcible change of the state's constitutional order, and the creation of armed formations and groups not provided for by law, and was definitively sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment, with the first 5 years to be served in a prison and the remaining portion in a high-security penal institution.

Gurgen Homerosi Stepanyan was found guilty of the crimes provided for in the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including planning, preparing, starting, and conducting aggressive war, extermination of the population, forced displacement of the population, persecution, violation of the laws and customs of war, violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict, intentional murder, terrorism, creation of a criminal association (organization), illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and carrying of weapons, their components, ammunition, explosives, and devices, the forcible seizure and retention of power, the forcible change of the state's constitutional order, and the creation of armed formations and groups not provided for by law, and was definitively sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment, with the first 5 years to be served in a prison and the remaining portion in a high-security penal institution.

Erik Roberti Gazaryan was found guilty of the crimes provided for in the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including planning, preparing, starting, and conducting aggressive war, forced displacement of the population, persecution, violation of the laws and customs of war, violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict, intentional murder, terrorism, creation of a criminal association (organization), illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and carrying of weapons, their components, ammunition, explosives, and devices, the forcible seizure and retention of power, the forcible change of the state's constitutional order, and the creation of armed formations and groups not provided for by law, and was definitively sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment, with the first 5 years to be served in a prison and the remaining portion in a high-security penal institution.

Fifteen defendants of Armenian origin are accused in the criminal case concerning numerous crimes committed during the aggressive war waged by the Armenian state - including the aforementioned criminal association - on the territory of Azerbaijan, in violation of domestic and international legal norms. These crimes were committed for the purpose of military aggression against Azerbaijan and were carried out under the direct leadership and participation of the Armenian state, officials of its state institutions, its armed forces, and illegal armed formations, through their written and verbal orders, instructions, and guidelines; material, technical, and personnel support; centralized management; as well as under strict control and under the leadership and direct or indirect participation of Robert Sedraki Kocharyan, Serzh Azati Sargsyan, Vazgen Mikaeli Manukyan, Vazgen Zaveni Sargsyan, Samvel Andraniki Babayan, Vitali Mikaeli Balasanyan, Zori Hayki Balayan, Seyran Musheghi Ohanyan, Arshavir Surenovich Garamyan, Monte Charles Melkonyan, and others.

The following individuals - Arayik Vladimiri Harutyunyan, Arkadi Arshaviri Ghukasyan, Bako Sahaki Sahakyan, Davit Rubeni Ishkhanyan, David Azatini Manukyan, Davit Klimi Babayan, Levon Henrikovich Mnatsakanyan, Vasili Ivani Beglaryan, Erik Roberti Ghazaryan, Davit Nelsoni Allahverdiyan, Gurgen Homeri Stepanyan, Levon Romiki Balayan, Madat Arakelovich Babayan, Garik Grigori Martirosyan, and Melikset Vladimiri Pashayan - are being charged under the following articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan: Article 100 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression); Article 102 (attacking persons or organizations enjoying international protection); Article 103 (genocide); Article 105 (extermination of the population); Article 106 (enslavement); Article 107 (deportation or forced displacement of population); Article 109 (persecution); Article 110 (enforced disappearance of persons); Article 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law); Article 113 (torture); Article 114 (mercenary service); Article 115 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare); Article 116 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict); Article 118 (military robbery); Article 120 (intentional murder); Article 192 (illegal entrepreneurship); Article 214 (terrorism); Article 214-1 (financing terrorism); Article 218 (creation of a criminal organization); Article 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of weapons, ammunition, explosives, and devices); Article 270-1 (acts threatening aviation security); Article 277 (assassination of a state official or public figure); Article 278 (forcible seizure and retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state); Article 279 (creation of armed groups not provided for by law); and additional articles.