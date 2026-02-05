Leyla Aliyeva meets with Afghan women’s rights activist Zarqa Yaftali in Abu Dhabi
Leyla Aliyeva met with Afghan women’s rights activist and researcher Zarqa Yaftali today, in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
During the meeting, Leyla Aliyeva noted that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been implementing numerous significant projects covering education, healthcare, and social support for many years, contributing to the creation of equal opportunities for vulnerable segments of the population both in the region and internationally.
The discussions revolved around the opportunities for cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Women and Children Legal Research Foundation**, adding that** the activities of the Foundation headed by Zarqa Yaftali have ensured access for over 100,000 women and children to education and legal protection.
The meeting underscored the shared goals of implementing global humanitarian initiatives and addressed the importance of protecting women’s rights and ensuring sustainable education.
