Azerbaijani sumo wrestler makes debut at prestigious Hakuho Cup in Tokyo [PHOTOS]

7 February 2026 17:24 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani sumo wrestler Huseyn Aghayev has taken part in the 16th Hakuho Cup in Tokyo, marking the first-ever participation of Azerbaijani athletes in one of the world’s most prestigious sumo competitions.

Azernews reports that the tournament was held on February 7–8. Competing in the 14–15 age category, Aghayev won his first three bouts, defeating Japanese and Brazilian opponents, and advanced to the 1/16 finals. His run ended at that stage after a loss to a Japanese wrestler considered among the tournament favorites.

The event also featured Azerbaijani representation on the officiating side. Ulvi Agamirov, vice-president of the Azerbaijan Japanese Martial Arts and Culture Association, is participating as a referee. He has been the only foreign referee at the Hakuho Cup for the third consecutive year.

Interest in sumo continues to grow in Azerbaijan. Reflecting this momentum, the World Sumo Championship will be hosted in Azerbaijan for the first time this October, following a decision by the International Sumo Federation.