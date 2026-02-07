Private investment key to long-term sustainability of Middle Corridor

7 February 2026 12:36 (UTC+04:00)

Attracting private investment is critical for the development of transport infrastructure and for ensuring the long-term sustainability of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor, according to an EU-funded meta-study cited by Azernews.

The study underlines that private-sector involvement goes beyond providing capital. Private participants also bring efficiency, innovation, and operational discipline, all of which can significantly enhance the quality, reliability, and competitiveness of transport services along the corridor.

Particular emphasis is placed on the role of European and other international companies, whose participation can introduce valuable market expertise, advanced technologies, and access to best practices in sustainable logistics, green solutions, and digitalization. These factors are seen as essential for modernizing the corridor and aligning it with global standards.

“To realize this potential, governments and regional institutions should strengthen policy frameworks that promote public-private partnerships and reduce investment risks,” the report states. Recommended measures include transparent procurement procedures, harmonization of regulatory standards, and the creation of clear mechanisms for cost recovery and revenue sharing.

According to the study, establishing a predictable and attractive investment environment would encourage more active participation by both local and international companies. This, in turn, would accelerate the implementation of critical infrastructure projects and support the creation of a modern, sustainable, and interoperable transport network across the region.

The Middle Corridor—also known as the Trans-Caspian route—connects Asia and Europe via China, Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye. As an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern corridors, it offers a shorter land-based route linking eastern Asia, including China, with European markets while bypassing longer maritime routes.