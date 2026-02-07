Azerbaijan approves requirements for projects financed by Energy Efficiency Fund

7 February 2026 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

The Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan has approved the “Requirements for projects financed from the Energy Efficiency Fund”, Azernews reports. The decision was signed by Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and entered into force on February 4, 2026, after being registered in the State Register of Legal Acts on February 3.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!