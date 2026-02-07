Azerbaijan’s imports from Türkiye fall in January as historical trend shows fluctuation

7 February 2026 14:41 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

In January 2026, Azerbaijan imported $141.833 million worth of goods from Turkiye, which was 10.8% less than in the same period last year, according to the Turkish Ministry of Trade, Azernews reports. In the reporting month, exports from Türkiye to Azerbaijan accounted for 0.8% of Türkiye’s total exports.

By comparison:

January 2024: Azerbaijan imported $170.48 million worth of goods from Türkiye, marking a decline of 6.8% compared with January 2023.

Data for earlier years indicate broader year-on-year movements in Azerbaijan’s trade with Türkiye, which remains one of its key partners:

• 2024 (annual): Azerbaijan’s imports from Türkiye were valued at about $2.31 billion, slightly above the $2.29 billion recorded in 2023.

• 2023 (annual): Total imports from Türkiye stood near $2.29 billion, reflecting relatively stable trade ties after global disruptions in previous years.

• 2022: Detailed official monthly breakdowns from this period are not publicly available, but broader foreign trade data show that Türkiye accounted for a significant share of Azerbaijan’s imports in 2022, with trade turnover between the two countries among the highest globally.

In January 2026, the value of Türkiye’s total exports decreased by 4.3% year-on-year to $17.606 billion. The largest importers of Turkish goods during the month were Germany ($1.587 billion), Great Britain ($1.135 billion), the USA ($1.027 billion), and Italy ($959 million).