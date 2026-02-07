Washington may hold Gaza Board of Peace meeting this month

7 February 2026 13:27 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The White House is preparing to host a leaders’ meeting of the Gaza “Board of Peace” on February 19 in Washington, D.C., Axios has reported, citing a US official and diplomats from countries that have joined the initiative, Azernews reports.

The meeting, planned at the U.S. Institute of Peace, is expected to focus on advancing the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and mobilizing international funding for reconstruction efforts. It also comes ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s scheduled visit to the White House on February 18.

The Board of Peace was formally launched by US President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2026, with the stated aim of overseeing Gaza’s stabilization, governance, and rebuilding after the war. Trump serves as the board’s chairman for life, and the organization has been positioned as a mechanism to support peace, reconstruction, and conflict resolution.

According to details reported about the board’s structure and charter, countries invited to join commit to a three-year term, but states can secure a permanent seat by contributing $1 billion to the board within its first year. The funds are intended to support reconstruction work in Gaza and related priorities, although some observers have raised concerns about the high contribution level and transparency of financing arrangements.

So far, a number of countries — including several from the Middle East, Asia, and beyond — have accepted invitations or been invited, while several major Western powers have opted not to join. The board’s role and long-term mandate have sparked debate, with supporters viewing it as a new vehicle for peacebuilding and critics warning it could overlap with or undermine traditional multilateral institutions such as the United Nations.

Azerbaijan has also been listed among invited participants alongside countries such as Turkey, Egypt, Kazakhstan, and others, although individual commitments or contributions by specific states remain subject to official confirmations.