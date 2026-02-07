Swiss skier Von Allmen claims Olympic downhill gold
Swiss skier Franjo von Allmen captured gold in the men's downhill at the Milan Cortina Games on Saturday, clocking 1 minute 51.61 seconds on the Stelvio course, Azernews reports.
Italy's Giovanni Franzoni finished second, 0.20 seconds behind, while fellow Italian Dominik Paris took bronze, 0.50 seconds off the pace. Von Allmen's teammates Marco Odermatt and Alexis Monney placed fifth and sixth.
The 24-year-old reigning world champion in men's downhill now becomes the fifth Swiss racer to win Olympic gold, pairing his Cortina triumph with last season's world title in Saalbach.
