Hyundai and Kia sweep top U.S. auto awards

6 February 2026 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Key vehicle models from Hyundai Motor and Kia have received a series of prestigious awards from leading U.S. automotive publications, further boosting the brands’ competitiveness in the American market, the automakers announced on Friday, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.

At Car and Driver magazine's 2026 Editors' Choice Awards, a total of 17 Hyundai and Kia models were recognized as best-in-class vehicles, according to a press release from the companies.

Hyundai’s Palisade SUV was named best in its segment for the seventh consecutive year, praised for its stylish design, spacious interior, and wide range of convenience features. The Palisade also earned the title of Best Large Utility Vehicle at MotorWeek's 2026 Drivers' Choice Awards, while Kia’s K4 sedan was recognized as Best Family Car by the same publication.

At Cars.com’s 2026 Best of Awards, Hyundai’s Santa Fe and Santa Fe Hybrid were named Best Family Car, and Kia’s all-electric EV9 was selected as Best Electric Vehicle, highlighting the brands’ growing presence in the EV segment.

A Hyundai Motor Group representative said the awards reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation and quality, and emphasized that Hyundai and Kia will continue to strengthen their competitiveness in the U.S. and other major global markets.

Industry analysts note that these accolades not only enhance brand image but also demonstrate the companies’ successful push into electric and hybrid vehicles, a key factor in the rapidly evolving automotive market.