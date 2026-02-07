bp backs art book celebrating Azerbaijani painter Mirza Gadim Iravani’s 200th anniversary [PHOTOS]

7 February 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

bp has supported the publication of a new art and research book dedicated to the 200th anniversary of Mirza Gadim Iravani, one of the most prominent figures in Azerbaijan’s art history and the founder of the Azerbaijani school of realistic painting.

The book, titled Mirza Gadim Iravani: In the Light of Vivid Colours, was publicly presented on Thursday at an event hosted by bp. The publication aligns with the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated 14 February 2025, which mandates celebrations marking the artist’s 200th jubilee.

Speaking at the event, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp’s vice president for the Caspian region, said the company was proud to join the Azerbaijani public in honouring one of the country’s most influential artists.

“Mirza Gadim Iravani masterfully blended the decorative aesthetics of classical medieval miniature art with the principles of realistic easel painting, creating a unique artistic language and a highly original personal style,” Aslanbayli said.

He described Iravani’s artistic legacy as a pivotal moment in the evolution of Azerbaijani fine art, marking the transition from traditional decorative approaches to a professional realist school of painting.

“Iravani’s invaluable legacy, rightly regarded as a turning point in the evolution of Azerbaijani art, has raised him to a prominent place in the national fine arts. We hope that the book presented today will be warmly received by Azerbaijani art lovers and will serve as a meaningful contribution to further research into and wider recognition of this great artist’s legacy,” he added.

Beyond its artistic significance, Iravani’s work provides valuable insight into the history, culture, lifestyle, architectural traditions and artistic styles of his era.

The book offers a comprehensive overview of Iravani’s creative heritage as both an ornamental painter and a portraitist, while also shedding light on the artist’s life and artistic journey. It brings together a collection of scholarly articles examining Iravani’s works preserved in international museum collections, analyses of artworks adorning palace interiors, and studies exploring the evolution and interpretation of his artistic legacy.

In addition, the publication reviews historical sources referencing Iravani’s works and includes photographs with detailed descriptions of most of his known surviving pieces held in museums worldwide, including the Azerbaijan National Art Museum. Taken together, these materials form an important scientific and cultural resource.

The 224-page art and research publication is authored by Nargiz Jabbarli, Doctor of Philosophy in Philology and Associate Professor. The foreword is written by Galib Gasimov, Doctor of Philosophy in Art. The book also draws on research by several leading scholars of Azerbaijani art history, including the late Ziyadkhan Aliyev—Honoured Art Worker of Azerbaijan and Doctor of Philosophy in Art History—as well as Natalya Miklashevskaya, Kerim Kerimov, Rasim Efendi, Nazim Mustafa, Telman Ibrahimov, Khazar Zeynalov and others.

The publication forms part of a broader cultural heritage project supported by bp. Alongside the book on Mirza Gadim Iravani, the project includes three major research publications on Azerbaijani carpets authored by Dr Kubra Aliyeva, as well as a four-volume scholarly study on the history and development of Azerbaijan’s national cinematography by renowned film researcher Aydyn Kazymzade.

The remaining books included in the project are expected to be publicly presented later this year.

The initiative reflects bp’s continued commitment to supporting efforts aimed at preserving and promoting Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage. The total value of the project, which covers the development and publication of eight books, is 308,498 AZN (approximately $181,470). The project is being implemented by the Initiatives and Projects Centre (Təşəbbüslər və Layihələr Mərkəzi).

bp has been present in Azerbaijan for 33 years, safely, efficiently and reliably operating major oil and gas exploration, development and transportation projects. To date, together with its co-venturers, the company has invested more than $87 billion in projects it operates in the country.

In Azerbaijan, bp focuses its sustainability efforts on areas where it believes it can have the greatest impact. Its social investment activities and capacity-building programmes have delivered tangible benefits, supporting education, community development, local enterprise, environmental initiatives, sports development, and research into and promotion of Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage.

Since the start of its operations, bp and its co-venturers in joint ventures operated by the company have invested more than $111 million in social investment projects across Azerbaijan. The company directly employs around 2,389 Azerbaijani citizens, who account for over 90 per cent of its professional workforce in the country.