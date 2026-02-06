Ukraine says drone effectiveness on battlefield has risen 33% in a year

6 February 2026 19:12 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The effectiveness of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the Ukrainian Armed Forces has increased by 33% over the past year, Azernews reports, citing Ukraine’s top military commander.

Speaking to a group of journalists in Kyiv, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Army General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said the expansion and modernization of drone systems remained a key priority for the military.

“Work on further expanding and improving unmanned systems is ongoing. Since the summer of 2025, their share in destroying enemy targets has risen from 4% to 33%,” Syrskyi said, according to Report’s Eastern Europe bureau.

He noted that drones now account for around 60% of the overall firepower effectiveness on the battlefield, compared with 40% for artillery, highlighting the growing role of unmanned systems in modern warfare.

However, Syrskyi stressed that technology alone does not determine success on the battlefield.

“When we talk about technology, we sometimes forget that all these systems are operated by people,” he said. “That is why the moral and psychological factor, as well as care for our personnel and ensuring their maximum safety, remains our top priority.”