Armenian parliament speaker sues Robert Kocharyan over alleged insult
Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan has filed a lawsuit against former President Robert Kocharyan, demanding a public apology and financial compensation, Azernews reports via Armenian media.
Simonyan is seeking 1 million drams in compensation, arguing that Kocharyan made an insulting remark about him during a press conference. Kocharyan reportedly said that “such an unreliable person could not have properly served in the army,” a statement Simonyan says damaged his honor and dignity.
The comment was made in response to Simonyan’s recent allegations that there had been disorder within the Armenian army during Kocharyan’s presidency. Kocharyan rejected those claims and questioned Simonyan’s credibility in his reply.
The lawsuit adds to ongoing political tensions in Armenia, where disputes between current officials and former leaders increasingly play out in both public statements and courtrooms.
