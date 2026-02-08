Leyla and Alena Aliyeva visit Ganja Memorial Complex and family of National Hero Natig Gasimov [PHOTOS]

8 February 2026 09:22 (UTC+04:00)

Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visited the Ganja Memorial Complex.

This complex, inaugurated by President Ilham Aliyev on September 27, 2025, Remembrance Day, aims to eternally commemorate the memory of innocent people who became victims of Armenia's rocket attacks during the Second Karabakh War and to convey the bitter realities of the war to future generations.

The first floor of the complex houses a museum exhibition, while the second floor features a hall for various events.

Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva also visited the family of National Hero Natig Gasimov in Ganja.

During the meeting, they honored the memory of the Azerbaijani hero with deep respect, and had a warm, sincere conversation with family members.

Natig Gasimov displayed unparalleled heroism in battles along the Aghdam-Khankendi direction during the First Karabakh War. He resisted the Armenian occupiers to the end, remaining under siege alone for five days during the war.

During the meeting, the honorable life and combat path of the martyr were once again remembered.