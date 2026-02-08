Syria arrests security officer after deadly shooting in Suwayda countryside

8 February 2026 12:11 (UTC+04:00)

Four people were killed on Saturday in a shooting in the countryside of Suwayda province in southern Syria, authorities said, confirming the arrest of a suspect and urging residents to remain calm to prevent further escalation.

In a statement published by Syria’s Interior Ministry on Telegram, Suwayda’s internal security commander Hussam al-Tahhan said the incident took place in the al-Matouneh area, where five local residents were targeted in what he described as a “heinous crime”.

“The attack resulted in the killing of four individuals and the serious injury of a fifth,” al-Tahhan said.

He added that preliminary investigations, conducted in coordination with one of the survivors, revealed that one of the suspects is a member of the Internal Security Directorate in the area. The individual was immediately arrested and referred for formal investigation to complete legal procedures.

Al-Tahhan stressed that “any violation against citizens is categorically unacceptable” and warned that there would be no tolerance for acts threatening public safety, regardless of the perpetrator’s affiliation.

Calling on residents to exercise restraint, the official urged the people of Suwayda province to “remain calm and place their trust in the measures being taken”, assuring them that those responsible would be held accountable under the law.

Suwayda has remained under a fragile ceasefire since July, following deadly clashes between Druze factions and Bedouin tribes that left hundreds dead or injured. While the government has reiterated its commitment to the truce and facilitated civilian evacuations and the delivery of humanitarian aid, the agreement has been repeatedly violated by armed groups linked to Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri, including attacks on military positions.

Authorities said investigations into Saturday’s shooting were continuing.