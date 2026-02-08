Ukraine imposes new sanctions targeting Russia’s defence and financial networks

8 February 2026 16:10 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed two decrees enforcing decisions by the National Security and Defence Council to impose sanctions on 66 individuals and 62 legal entities, including citizens and companies linked to Russia, Hong Kong, Kyrgyzstan and the United Arab Emirates, AzerNEWS reports via Ukraine's Presidential website.

According to official statements, the measures are designed to undermine Russia’s military-industrial and financial infrastructure, particularly networks involved in supplying components for missile and drone production and in helping Moscow bypass international sanctions.

The first decree targets 24 individuals and 27 companies connected to Russia’s defence industry. These entities are accused of supplying goods used in the manufacture of Russian missiles and drones, weapons that Ukraine says were deployed during overnight attacks into Saturday. Ukrainian officials stressed that such weapons systems rely heavily on foreign components, making external supply chains a critical vulnerability.

The second decree focuses on 42 individuals and 35 legal entities involved in Russia’s financial ecosystem, including those facilitating sanctions evasion imposed by Ukraine, the European Union and the United States.

Among those sanctioned is the A7 cryptocurrency network, which Ukrainian authorities say has been used to process payments for components used in Russian missile production. Measures were also imposed on organisations supporting Russia’s crypto market and industrial cryptocurrency mining, as well as on payment service providers, crypto exchanges and digital asset holders.

Ukrainian officials said parts of the measures are expected to be incorporated into the European Union’s upcoming 20th sanctions package, which is currently in its final stages and could be adopted by the end of the month.

“Our approach is systematic and practical,” said Vladyslav Vlasiuk, Advisor and Commissioner to the President of Ukraine for Sanctions Policy. “By targeting those who manufacture weapons for Russia and finance component supplies, we directly limit the capacity of Russia’s military-industrial complex.”