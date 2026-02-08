Azerbaijan visits Winter Olympics athletes village ahead of Milan-Cortina 2026 competitions

8 February 2026 19:58 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s delegation to the XXV Winter Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo has been paying close attention to the preparation and well-being of its athletes, officials said on Wednesday.

AzerNEWS reports, citing Azertag that Chingiz Huseynzade, vice-president of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Azerbaijan, NOC secretary general Azer Aliyev, and Fuad Naghiyev, president of the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation, visited the Olympic Athletes’ Village in Milan.

During the visit, the officials met with members of the Azerbaijani delegation and figure skater Vladimir Litvintsev. Anar Baghirov, the team’s chef de mission, provided a detailed briefing on accommodation, training facilities, meals, and overall preparations for the competitions.

The discussions also reviewed the progress of training and preparations for upcoming events, with officials praising the facilities and support provided to the athletes.

Huseynzade, Aliyev, and Naghiyev wished the Azerbaijani team success in the Games, expressing confidence that the country’s athletes would represent Azerbaijan with distinction.

Azerbaijan is represented at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics by two athletes: alpine skier Anastasia Papatoma and figure skater Vladimir Litvintsev.

The XXV Winter Olympics features nearly 3,000 athletes from 92 countries competing across 16 sports, with 116 medal sets up for grabs. The Games are scheduled to conclude on 22 February 2026.